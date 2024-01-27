Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.50. 5,591,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.24. The company has a market cap of $383.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

