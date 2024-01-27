Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.51. 5,591,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

