Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.4 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.39. 184,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $191.21.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $1,309,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

