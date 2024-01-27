Joseph Riemer Sells 2,409 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,442.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,781.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $11,460.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $7,436.00.
Sono-Tek Stock Performance
Sono-Tek stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 37,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
