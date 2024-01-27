Joseph Riemer Sells 2,409 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,442.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,781.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $11,460.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $7,436.00.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Sono-Tek stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 37,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

About Sono-Tek

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

