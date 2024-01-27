JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $610.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.61. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

