JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Short Interest Update

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

Shares of NATKY stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04.

Get JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.