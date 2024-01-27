Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $28,140.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,654.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

23andMe Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ME traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 2,562,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $358.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

