Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $28,140.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,654.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
23andMe Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ ME traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 2,562,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $358.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.40.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 23andMe
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.