Kava 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.83 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $770.25 million and $18.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00077356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000906 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

