Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. 8,668,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,617. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $83.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

