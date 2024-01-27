Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $86.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STT. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of STT traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $75.11. 1,732,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,530. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

