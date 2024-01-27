Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target to $18.50

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HAFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 223,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

