Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,405 ($30.56).
Keywords Studios Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Don Robert acquired 4,849 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($17.62) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($85,458.23). Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
