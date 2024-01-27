Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,405 ($30.56).

KWS stock traded up GBX 44 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,599 ($20.32). The company had a trading volume of 182,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,515. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,252 ($15.91) and a one year high of GBX 3,000 ($38.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,568.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,492.44.

In related news, insider Don Robert acquired 4,849 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($17.62) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($85,458.23). Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

