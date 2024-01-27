Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.22% of Kimball Electronics worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,956,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 112,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.38. 61,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,003. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.00 million. Analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

