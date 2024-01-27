KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.50.

KLAC traded down $42.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $599.37. 2,195,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

