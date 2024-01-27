KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $658.78 and last traded at $651.05, with a volume of 196953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $638.45.

The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its stake in KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.21 and a 200 day moving average of $512.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

