Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.74

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 27280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

KGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.79 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $18,359,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $17,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

