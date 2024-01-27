Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Koppers were worth $29,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koppers by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Koppers by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Koppers by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 63,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $344,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,604,662.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,477 shares of company stock worth $3,745,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 56,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,356. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Koppers’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

