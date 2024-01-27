Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.12

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.12 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 10006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOP

Koppers Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,477 shares of company stock worth $3,745,677. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.