Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,852. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 11.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $242,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.