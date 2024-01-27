Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.34. 1,182,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,543. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $172.04 and a one year high of $232.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average is $211.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.