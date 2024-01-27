Larson Financial Group LLC Has $37,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 634.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

