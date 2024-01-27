Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in American Water Works by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.16. 748,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,603. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

