Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,171,000 after buying an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after buying an additional 264,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,138,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.53.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.26. 2,682,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,106. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

