Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $35,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 296,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,807. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

