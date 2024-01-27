Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 123.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.60. 2,425,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,617. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

