Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8,181.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 12,617,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126,489. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

