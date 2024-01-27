Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.24. 1,764,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

