Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 508,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $41,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.05. The stock had a trading volume of 278,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $225.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

