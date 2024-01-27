Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $49.64, but opened at $51.55. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 2,250,773 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

