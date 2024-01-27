Laurentian Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UNFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MI.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.22.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.52. 34,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,336. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.55.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

