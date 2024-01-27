Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.49. Lavoro shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3,187 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVRO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRO. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

