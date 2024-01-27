LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.63. LG Display shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 178,594 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
LG Display Trading Up 1.1 %
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
