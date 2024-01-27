Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $67,200.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,408,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,927,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LWAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial cut shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

