Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after buying an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after buying an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after buying an additional 640,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.74.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.85. 1,721,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.36. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

