Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

IWR remained flat at $77.24 on Friday. 877,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

