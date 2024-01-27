Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 908.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,444 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 3.27% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

IJUL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

