Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $429.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.36.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

