Lincoln National Corp Has $4.71 Million Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 64,761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 316,035 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 26,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.