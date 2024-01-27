Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.19% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 248,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 198,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BALT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. 239,214 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

