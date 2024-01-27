Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 259,885 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,826,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 576,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,202,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 127,599 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. 68,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

