Lincoln National Corp Purchases 910 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 279,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $283.43. The company had a trading volume of 929,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.21. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.