Lincoln National Corp Sells 32,435 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,435 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $55,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock remained flat at $33.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,024 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $705.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

