Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,065 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.52. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $176.94. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

