LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 809.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CAVR traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 299,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,302. LiveToBeHappy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About LiveToBeHappy
