LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 809.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveToBeHappy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAVR traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 299,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,302. LiveToBeHappy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About LiveToBeHappy

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

