Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$137.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

L has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.86.

Shares of TSE:L traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$133.55. 437,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,717. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$119.82. The firm has a market cap of C$42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.03. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of C$18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 8.289604 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. 54.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

