Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $470.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $429.91. 1,260,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.09 and its 200 day moving average is $444.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,374,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 35,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

