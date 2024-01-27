Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.44

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.41, with a volume of 28030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

