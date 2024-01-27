Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. 340,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,632. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

