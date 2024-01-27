Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lords Group Trading Stock Up 9.9 %

LON LORD opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.66. The company has a market capitalization of £82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.20. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.45 ($1.10).

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

