Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Price Target Cut to GBX 90 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lords Group Trading Stock Up 9.9 %
LON LORD opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.66. The company has a market capitalization of £82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.20. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.45 ($1.10).
About Lords Group Trading
