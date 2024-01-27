Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 59,534 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $38,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $14.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,326.25. 143,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,962. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,352.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,264.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,050.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

